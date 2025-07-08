24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Suspects sought for stealing Ronald McDonald statue in Carbon County, PA

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 1:46PM
NESQUEHONING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the thieves wanted for a "McFelony".

Several unidentified people walked into a McDonald's in Carbon County, Pennsylvania and stole Ronald McDonald himself.

The group's full-blown "McNapping", as Nesquehoning Police called it, was caught on surveillance video.

They are seen walking out with Ronald, then driving away in a black vehicle.

The thieves had some unique identifying features.

The man holding Ronald is wearing "fish flops" and one of the girls is wearing bright pink headphones.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Nesquehoning Police at 570-669-9111.

