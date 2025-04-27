Police seek help in finding out who killed a 35-year-old woman in her North Phila. apartment

Police seek help in finding out who killed a 35-year-old woman in her North Phila. apartment

Police seek help in finding out who killed a 35-year-old woman in her North Phila. apartment

Police seek help in finding out who killed a 35-year-old woman in her North Phila. apartment

Police seek help in finding out who killed a 35-year-old woman in her North Phila. apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been nearly four months since someone gunned down a young woman in North Philadelphia.

"Police get a call of a person with a gun on North 27th Street." says John Apeldorn, President of the Citizens Crime Commission. "They find the deceased lying on the living room floor, and had been shot in the head."

It was on January 8 when 35-year-old Rondera Joe was found dead inside her North Philadelphia apartment.

A gun was found nearby, which lead officers to initially believe that her death was a suicide.

"She was taken to medical examiner next day, and he determined it to be, ruled to be a homicide," says Apeldorn.

Police have no motive or suspects in this deadly shooting.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Call 215-546-TIPS with any details. You can remain anonymous.