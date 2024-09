The driver in the SUV, and three people in the car, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

4 hospitalized following crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

4 hospitalized following crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

4 hospitalized following crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

4 hospitalized following crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

4 hospitalized following crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured in a nasty accident on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

An SUV and a car collided at the intersection of F Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver in the SUV, and three people in the car, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All are listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating who or what caused the crash.