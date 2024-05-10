Family holds 'Rally for Rose' ahead of Mother's Day to bring attention to Philadelphia murder

As leads have run dry, Rose Goodman's children want to make sure her case isn't forgotten.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia neighborhood came together for Mother's Day weekend to rally for justice in the case of a murdered grandma.

The crime happened last September in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say 80-year-old Rose Goodman was found shot and killed in her home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street.

The victim's family is asking the killer to come forward as elected officials are pledging thousands of dollars for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"We need to catch this killer. This doesn't happen on this block," said Alan Goodman, the victim's son.

Rose Goodman was a beloved mom, grandma, and member of her church. Her family says she wasn't only their mom, but a mom to the entire block.

"My mom was a fighter, she was involved in the community. She always told us about politics and right and wrong and all those things. So we're doing what she would do," said Alan, who, along with his siblings, has spent the past eight months looking for answers.

Last September, they called police for a wellness check on Goodman, who had lived in the same house for more than 50 years.

"My mom was safe in her home and someone took that from her," said Alan.

Investigators found she had been shot in the chest and believed the killer came in through a basement window.

"It's difficult. We think about a lot," said Pastor Gregory White of Word of God Community Church, around the corner from the Goodman home. "She was an 80-year-old woman, taking her life for no reason, you could have just as easy have left."

As leads have run dry, her children want to make sure her case isn't forgotten.

"This will be the first Mother's Day without my mom and it's appropriate that we honor her in this way," said Devin Goodman.

On Friday, the "Rally for Rose" brought the neighborhood and elected officials out on a rainy day to demand justice and remember this neighborhood mom who took care of her block and was loved by all.

"You know what you heard, what you saw, who you suspect. It's not too late," said Rep. Joanna McClinton at the rally.

"Just explain," said Devin. "That's kind of all I would want to know. I know we can't bring her back, but at least some type of closure."

As police look for leads, Senator Anthony Williams announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. That's in addition to the $20,000 the city had already pledged.