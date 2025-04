Following the transition, Rosemont will become known as 'Villanova University: Rosemont Campus'

Starting in 2028, Rosemont students who have not completed their degree will be able to transfer to Villanova.

Starting in 2028, Rosemont students who have not completed their degree will be able to transfer to Villanova.

Starting in 2028, Rosemont students who have not completed their degree will be able to transfer to Villanova.

Starting in 2028, Rosemont students who have not completed their degree will be able to transfer to Villanova.

ROSEMONT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rosemont College and Villanova University are merging.

The transition will begin in 2027.

During that time, Rosemont will continue to operate as an independent entity.

Starting in 2028, Rosemont students who have not completed their degree will be able to transfer to Villanova.

Following the transition, Rosemont will become known as "Villanova University: Rosemont Campus."