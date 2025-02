Sinkhole on Route 30 Bypass in Downingtown causes lane closures

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Lanes are closed on the Route 30 Bypass in Downingtown because of a sinkhole under the highway.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Monday morning.

Traffic cones and barrels could be seen blocking the hole, which appears to be under the center median.

The issue was discovered overnight.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.