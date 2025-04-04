Video shows SEPTA bus driver pushing vehicle sideways down road in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after video shows a SEPTA bus driver pushing a vehicle sideways down the road.

It happened Friday around 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street.

The Route 82 bus driver reportedly said the gas pedal was accidentally pressed, but a cause has not been officially determined, according to the transit agency.

Video that's now under investigation by SEPTA shows nearby drivers watching on as tires can be heard screeching down the Boulevard.

Five passengers on the bus and two passengers in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.