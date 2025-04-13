Roxborough Residents, business owners concerned about rats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "You wouldn't confuse them with mice. They're big fat rats," said Eric Sidener.

Action News witnessed several rats Saturday evening nibbling on food from a dumpster at a shopping center on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough.

"It's nasty and it's a little scary," said Sidener. "I don't want them breeding and being all over the place in Roxborough."

But residents like Cara Van Fossen have witnessed several rats at the dumpster over the past few months, and they said it's only getting worse.

"Gross," said Van Fossen. "I literally was nauseous. It was not pleasant to watch."

Residents who live nearby on Martin Street said now the rodents are invading their neighborhood and watch them scurry on the sidewalks and their yards.

Sidener believes they're living in a hole in his backyard.

"I tried blocking that up," said Sidener. "We had someone from the city that came and put down some poison, but the rats have still been around."

The rat infestation also worries business owners in the shopping center. One of them told Action News he tried to resolve the issue months ago through different remedies and by contacting the property owner.

He was told the property owner notified the city, and there will be additional dumpsters along with more trash collections. But, it is not known when that is expected to happen.

"It's not fair to the businesses," said Van Fossen. "I don't want people to not go there. All those businesses are great. I go to all of them all the time. I don't want them to go under."

Residents said the city's Health Department responded in February, but did not return.

The Health Department said in a statement:

"The Health Department responded to complaints about this site earlier this year and were not notified of any need for additional follow-up. Then, we were notified that the problem returned late this week and are sending out staff to respond to the complaint. Our staff will continue to monitor this site more regularly until the situation is resolved."

"I feel like we've got to get rid of the trash on the ground at that dumpster and get neighbors to make sure we're not leaving trash bags out where the rats can get at them, and then if we can try to exterminate them," said Sidener. "I think if we actually take a real effort to get rid of them, it seems possible."

On Saturday night, Shawn from McDonald Pest Control in Bensalem put down several traps to help catch the rats and help the community after seeing the video of rats on Facebook.