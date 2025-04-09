Roxborough woman goes to great lengths to get bib for IBX Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the counter in her kitchen inside her home in Roxborough, Melissa Marazas is perfecting the art of the carb.

So in 2022, she started making her own. She's experimented with different ingredients and variations.

And now, she's created her own recipe for success. One that is quite literally fueling her other passion - running.

She's participated in various races in the city, and in 2014, she ran her first Broad Street.

"It's people wall to wall -- from the starting line all the way to the finish line in the Navy Yard. It's incredible," Marazas recalled.

After that first 10 miles, Marazas was hooked. She's run the race almost every year since.

But this year, for the first time, she didn't get a bib to run through the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street lottery.

So from her kitchen, she baked up a backup plan.

"I found some photos of some of my recent breads, and I was just like 'bread for broad street bibs?'" Marazas explained.

It became a Facebook post that she shared in several local groups.

While no one took her up on her offer to exchange bread for a bib, she did get an offer from the HEADstrong Foundation. It's a nonprofit based in Delaware County.

"We're actually raising money for the families of those affected by cancer," said Marazas.

It's a cause that's near and dear to her heart. Two years ago, Marazas lost her aunt to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Now, she'll run the race for her.

"Broad Street is a celebration. To mix these two things together, it feels really lovely, and it feels like my aunt would have been there cheering me on. But also, she's going to be there anyway," said Marazas.

Just like she did when she ran the Philadelphia Marathon last fall, Marazas will run the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street with her aunt's ashes in a pendant tied to her sneaker.

Right now, she's busy fundraising for the HEADstrong Foundation, and she's busy training for the 10 miler. She's being fueled by bread and by the memory of one of her biggest cheerleaders.

"I feel her now, but it's going to really come to a head on race day. And I kind of welcome the wave of emotion because that's just kind of part of participating in Broad Street anyway," she said.

6abc is the proud media partner of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, the largest 10-mile race in the country.

The race will be held on May 4. To learn more about the favorite Philadelphia tradition, click here.

