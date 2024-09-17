Run-DMC legend reads children's book to students at Philadelphia elementary school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hip-hop icon brought the beats to the books at an elementary school in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

A member of the legendary rap group Run-DMC stopped by Mary McLeod Bethune School to read his children's book, showing students that storytelling is the ultimate track.

"He was proud of his poem, but he wondered, 'Was it really that good?'" Darryl McDaniels read in front of the crowd of kids.

Action News was there as McDaniels, also known as DMC, read pages from his new book 'Darryl's Dream.'

His goal was to get students excited about reading, but the book was also deeply personal.

The 60-year-old wrote the book to share his story of being bullied because he liked school and writing poetry.

"Children need to learn they are perfect just the way they are. They don't need to follow others or be like anybody else," he said.

McDaniels says it was language and the arts that helped him build his own confidence as a child.

It's a message he told Action News' Sharrie Williams that he wants to convey to young people.

"Not only did I become a rapper, I became one of the greatest rappers in the history of our culture. So this is to inspire, motivate, and show the kids who they are," McDaniels explained.