Runners get ready ahead of Broad Street Run Sunday

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - Thousands of runners are hours away from hitting the pavement for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

Septa has plans in place to make sure everyone makes it to the start line and the city is prepared for thousands of supporters to cheer them on along Broad Street.

"It will be my first Broad Street Run which is just a Philly classic so I'm looking forward to that," said Isabella Reyes, of Center City.

Runners took in the sights around Center City Saturday, ahead of the Broad Street Run Sunday.

"Today was all about walking around the city and appreciating it a little bit, and then we are getting a little dinner. We had some pasta and protein just to fuel up and be ready for tomorrow, and a little wine to cut the nerves a little bit," said Michael Lacey, of Bergenfield, New Jersey.

Lots of folks running Broad Street had the same idea, to load up on carbs.

"I got the chicken parmesan," said Melanie Heckert, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

Business is booming for Many restaurants ahead of race day.

"It's always a huge day, the carb loading, it's huge I mean everyone's coming out for pasta for the Broad Street Run," said Bobby Mankin, Assistant General Manager.

Folks said they have a game plan on how they're going to get to Broad Street. Officials say the best way to get to the start line is taking the Broad Street line. SEPTA is offering free rides for registered participants on the Broad Street Line before and after the race on Sunday. You just need to display your official race bib.

"We're going to take the Broad Street line wake up tomorrow morning and take the Broad Street line," said Bob Mancino, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

For those driving, parking should be available at the Stadium Complex and in Center City. Now that runners have their game plan worked out, it's time to wind down and rest for the race.

"Definitely go to bed early, it's really early tomorrow morning," said Isabelle Goode, of Jersey City, New Jersey.

A heads up for those not participating, there are phased in road closures around the route starting at 2 a.m.