Salem County woman struck, killed on side of highway

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A family is left reeling after a fatal crash on a Salem County highway.

Ruth Melnichuk, 28, of Salem, New Jersey, was struck and killed along I-295 Wednesday evening.

New Jersey State Police troopers were called to the scene around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say Melnichuk was involved in an accident with another vehicle, and both cars had pulled over on the left shoulder of I-295 southbound in Oldmans Township.

Ruth Melnichuk

State police say when Melnichuk got out of her vehicle, she entered the lane of traffic and was struck by a Ford SUV.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Melnichuk was on her way home from work that night, to a home she recently purchased in Salem.

The family added that they lost Melnichuk's brother in January 2024, making this loss that much more painful.

No charges have been filed, and investigators haven't said if any charges are forthcoming.

State police say the crash is still under investigation.