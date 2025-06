RV fire damages traffic lights on Rt. 206 in Mansfield Twp., New Jersey

The blaze spread through the vehicle, fueled by 100 gallons of diesel and a 50-pound propane tank.

MANSFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- An RV caught fire in Mansfield Township, New Jersey, knocking out power to traffic lights along Route 206.

The vehicle was parked along the 3300 block of the highway early Tuesday morning when the flames broke out.

Those flames burned nearby wires, causing the power outage.

No one was injured in the fire.