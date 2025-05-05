Saigon Grace Café blends authentic Vietnamese coffee with a taste of Mexico

South Street (WPVI) -- Saigon Grace Café is a new spot on South Street blending the flavors of the restaurant's owners. Khai Tran and his wife Trinh Nguyen opened the space with chef Fernando Cristobol. Fernando brought the flavors of Mexico City where he was born for the food menu. Khai and Trinh specialize in the Vietnamese coffee and add Asian influences on the food. Together they have created an all-day café for the neighborhood.

The coffee is supplied from Trinh's family farm in Vietnam where the beans are harvested and roasted then shipped directly to the restaurant. It's carefully dripped and provides the base for a variety of specialty drinks including the uber popular iced coffee with salted foam. In the kitchen, Fernando is using his grandmother's recipe to make birria tacos and serving it with a side of ramen cooked in the birria broth.

It's an inspired experience bringing the coffee culture of Saigon and a taste of Mexico to Philadelphia.

Saigon Grace Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

1514 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146