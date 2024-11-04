24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Samuel Gritz Public House is a new hang with history in Queen Village

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 5:36PM
Samuel Gritz Public House is a new hang with history in Queen Village
Samuel Gritz Public House is a new hang with history in Queen VillageSamuel Gritz Public House is a new corner bar in Queen Village with lots of character.

The Samuel Gritz Public House is a new corner bar in Queen Village with lots of character.

The building dates back to 1926 and the new owners did a complete renovation to expose some of the historic space while modernizing the dining room and bar area.

The menu is a mix of elevated casual fare for any occasion.

There are small plates for an evening out, or entrees meant for a more formal dinner and the outside seating offers a great spot to enjoy one of the craft cocktails or local brews.

Samuel Gritz Public House | Facebook | Instagram
629 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW