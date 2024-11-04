Samuel Gritz Public House is a new hang with history in Queen Village

The Samuel Gritz Public House is a new corner bar in Queen Village with lots of character.

The building dates back to 1926 and the new owners did a complete renovation to expose some of the historic space while modernizing the dining room and bar area.

The menu is a mix of elevated casual fare for any occasion.

There are small plates for an evening out, or entrees meant for a more formal dinner and the outside seating offers a great spot to enjoy one of the craft cocktails or local brews.

629 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147