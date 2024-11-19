Woman arrested after happily waving while leading police on chase at mall parking lot | VIDEO

A woman was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, November 14, after leading police in a miles-long chase that culminated in several laps around a shopping mall parking lot.

Alec Dyer, a freelance photographer, was among the shoppers at the Alamo Quarry Market that day.

Video shows the woman smiling and waving out her sunroof as she did laps around the parking lot with police cruisers following.

Dyer began recording the odd scene, with his video also showing the woman smiling and saying "I'm so sorry" as she was in police custody.

"It felt really surreal. I couldn't believe what was going on in front of me, " Dyer told ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT.

The woman was identified as Audrey Marie Schneider, 37. She's been charged with driving while intoxicated, assaulting a public servant, and evading arrest, KSAT said.

