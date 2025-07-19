Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation raises awareness with 'Sandy Sprint Sea Isle City'

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Community members whose families have been impacted by ovarian cancer gathered to raise funds and awareness this morning.

The Sandy Sprint was held in Sea Isle City, and survivors were honored in their presentation.

" I was Sandy Rollman's oncology nurse. She passed away from Advanced Ovarian Cancer at the age of 33...Her sister and I started the organization to give to other women what Sandy ran out of, which was time," said CEO and Co-Founder, Robin Cohan.

"It could be a traumatic experience, but...you can overcome any challenge. Just make sure you have the right support system, whether it be through family, friends, organizations like Sandy Rollman... Find your people and get through it," said ovarian cancer survivor, Holly Ashton of Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

