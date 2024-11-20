Santa Claus not expected to make appearance at Neshaminy Mall in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Bucks County, Santa is skipping his traditional residence at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem this year.

A representative for the mall's current owners, Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties, told Action News it's because of decreased foot traffic.

Shoppers said they are disappointed with the mall's decline.

"There's really nothing left in the mall, so why bring him?" questioned one shopper. "You're walking around all these stores are empty. It's just gone."

Shoppers say there are also no holiday decorations in the mall yet.