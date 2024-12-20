Santa's helper: Delaware UPS driver wraps gift so Christmas present isn't ruined

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- A UPS driver from Sussex County, Delaware, became a true Santa's helper and kept the Christmas spirit alive by wrapping a little girl's present before delivering it, just in case her festive surprise might otherwise have been spoiled.

Aubrie Jones was making the rounds, delivering packages, when she came across this massive, hot pink box that clearly had a big Barbie Dreamhouse inside.

It shipped in its original packaging and there was nowhere to hide it where it was being delivered, so Jones jumped into action to protect the magic.

She ran home to grab some craft paper and covered the whole box "in an attempt to disguise the package and hopefully prevent a child from seeing the delivery on the step."

Jones documented "Operation Cover Up Dream House" for her sister but ended up posting it to TikTok after work.

Her actions quickly gained attention on social media --with more than a million views and counting. UPS also called her "the definition of Santa's helper" in a TikTok comment, to which she replied she's "beyond thankful for the employment opportunity each season."

"I love this job and the feeling I get of being Santa's elf," Jones wrote.

Jones hasn't heard from the dream house family but says that's ok. She just hopes people are inspired to do something for someone else, without needing something in return.

