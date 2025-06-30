Too Good To Go app helps eliminate food waste while saving you money

Saving with 6abc: Too Good To Go app helps eliminate food waste while saving you money

Saving with 6abc: Too Good To Go app helps eliminate food waste while saving you money

Saving with 6abc: Too Good To Go app helps eliminate food waste while saving you money

Saving with 6abc: Too Good To Go app helps eliminate food waste while saving you money

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is an an app for everything these days, but this one delivers you access to food from local cafes and restaurants at a big discount.

In addition to reduced costs, it also helps to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste.

The app, Too Good To Go, claims to be the world's largest marketplace for surplus food from eateries and stores and tons of Philadelphia restaurants take part including Kismet Bagels Luncheonette.

Kismet Bagels owner Jacob Cohen said the bagels are warm and plentiful, but sometimes too plentiful. That's when he asked Kismet's social media followers the best way to deal with what could become food waste.

"Hey, what can we do with our leftover bagels every day?" Cohen asked.

The number one answer he got was Too Good To Go, a marketplace that connects businesses who have surplus food with consumers who want to buy it.

"The goal is to help reduce the impact of food waste on the environment so that food doesn't end up in the landfill, but also it helps the businesses recoup what would otherwise be lost revenue," said Sarah Soteroff with Too Good To Go. "And helps the consumers get great food at a lower cost."

On the app, you'll find everything from local restaurants, grocery stores like Whole Foods and even convenience stores.

From produce and pastries to pizza, consumers find what they want, pay on the app and then pick it up at a designated time.

"We are a location-based service, so you'll see what's available in your area," said Soteroff.

The exact contents of the bags are a surprise, but the savings are not.

"So you're getting about three times the value of that food," she added.

Too Good To Go launched in the Philadelphia area almost four years ago. It has 1,200 participating businesses and said it's saved over $8 million for consumers!

At Kismet Bagels, you get two four-packs of bagels and each pack is $4.99 instead of $9.

"So now we have pretty much zero waste of any of our bagels," said Cohen.

Cohen said it's also a nice way to engage with the community.

"Form a new relationship with them, and it's just a nice way to meet people," he added.

For more information, visit TooGoodToGo.com.