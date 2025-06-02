Officials warn NJ residents of scam texts claiming to come from NJ MVC

A warning about a text scam involving the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office is sharing a bogus message many residents have received.

The messages falsely claim to come from the NJ MVC or DMV, and says there are issues with licenses or vehicle registration.

Investigators say it is an attempt to lure victims into clicking malicious links or providing sensitive information.

Similar scams have also recently appeared under the guise of E-ZPass or NJ toll service communications.