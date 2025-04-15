Philadelphia school buses to be equipped with cameras designed to deter dangerous driving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School buses in Philadelphia are getting a boost in safety.

Twenty district school buses will be equipped with cameras designed to deter dangerous driving.

It's part of a new pilot program the school district announced Tuesday morning.

The cameras activate when a school bus stop-arm is extended and capture any vehicle that illegally passes the bus.

Citations won't be issued during the pilot program, however, weekly violation reports will be sent to the school district for review.

