School Spirit: 6abc Welcomes Upper Darby Marching Royals high school band

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to bring the school spirit on Fridays, and The Yard at Action News is the perfect place for it.

To kick things off, we welcomed 94 students from the Upper Darby Marching Royals.

"To be honest we do some really, really cool tricks," said cymbals player Katherine Reyes.

This high school marching band, led by Director Doug Ballard, has won three back-to-back state championships.

"They're definitely is some pressure, but I have a lot of faith in us that we've had a growth that we've had for my freshman year," said Delanie Jordan, co-captain of the Color Guard.

"We've pretty much tripled the size of the color guard, tripled the size of the band," she said.

As they play every Friday football game to hype up the crowd, the pressure is on to continue winning titles.

"It's just like a second family to all of us and we all care about each other," said Chloe Jones, who plays percussion rack.

Thanks to their stunning success, the ensemble continues to grow.

"It really feels like a deep-set accomplishment that all the efforts that we're putting in are being recognized," says Benjamin Davis, who plays mellophone.

Action News will continue to recognize the spirit and skill of bands across our region on Fridays with 6abc School Spirit days!

To nominate your high school band to perform on Action News, fill out the form at this link.