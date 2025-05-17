The Schuylkill River Trail has officially expanded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The trail is bridging the gap of a new public space for Philadelphians and beyond to enjoy.

The infrastructure is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

"It wasn't luck this was skill, this is a testament to the entire project team and what they have accomplished," noted officials during a press conference to mark the opening.

An incredible effort - officials said hundreds of men and women worked on the project to see it come to fruition.

"People are so excited to be out here to go from one side to the next it's beautiful the bridge is amazing you don't see this type of bridge anywhere," expressed Susan Slawson the commissioner of Parks and Recreation.

Bikers recall being stranded on one side thinking how will they get home, now that's no longer an issue.

"It's nice being in a city where there is that sense of community and people coming together enjoying the city," said Michael Cavacini of Graduate Hospital.

The extension added more than a half mile of trail at a cost of 48-million dollars- and the design wasn't just for beauty.

"The main span is called a cable state bridge that's held up by cables itself," explained Tyler Bariele the Assistant Chief Construction Engineer for Department of Streets.

Different from a suspension bridge like the Ben Franklin, the elegant woven design was chosen for a reason.

"To expand over a larger distance without the need for intermediate piers in the water.. can get a longer distance on your span," Bariele noted.

The opening brought out hundreds of people ready to use the expansion for recreational space-- which is exactly what officials hoped it would do.

"I represent the second district I'm here just want to promote healthy lives health living for people," said Tiphanie White, Chief of Staff for Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

The project was over a decade in the making, plus over three years of construction.

Officials said they aren't done yet, with plans to expand even further in the future.