Sean 'Diddy' Combs taken into federal custody in New York City, sources tell ABC News

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into federal custody in Manhattan on Monday night, multiple sources tell ABC News.

A statement from his attorney said:

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sean "Diddy" Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

In July, Combs faced new sex trafficking allegations in a lawsuit by a former porn star that also named a woman accused of being to "Diddy" what Ghislaine Maxwell was to Jeffrey Epstein.

Adria English, who performed under the name Omunique, said she "has lived her adult life with the memories of being trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking she never asked to be a part of and was chosen because Defendant Combs knew he could groom her."

This is at least the 10th lawsuit filed against Combs alleging physical abuse and sex trafficking.