Search continues for 2 suspects behind string of corner store burglaries in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of thieves have gotten creative when robbing corner shops in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

In each case, investigators say the method of operation is the same, as seen in multiple surveillance videos.

Police say two thieves pop the lock to the cellar doors leading to the basement of the shops, where they then allegedly collect as much merchandise and cash as they can carry.

2 sought after string of burglaries caught on video across Philadelphia

Amni Terrero's parents own the Papì Store at the corner of 66th and Buist streets, which was targeted just over a week ago.

"They blocked the camera with mustard. They took hats, Pampers, diapers, the money I had from the day before, and the money I had in the cashier," said Terrero.

Several days earlier, it's believed the same men robbed the Uceta Grocery Store on Elmwood Avenue.

The owner told Action News they got away with $7,000 in tobacco products alone, adding that tobacco products are not covered under his insurance policy.

Translated from Spanish, Uceta told Action News, "You have to protect yourself from the thieves, but there's only so much you can do. A thicker lock, a stronger door, and pray I can stay in business."

Investigators are linking these criminals to at least three similar robberies over the past few weeks, but it's possible they are responsible for others as well.

So far, it's estimated they have gotten away with approximately $15,000 in cash and merchandise.

The victims Action News spoke with say these are the kinds of crimes that make it difficult for people who play by the rules and try to contribute to society.

"We only want to work and do the things that we need to do. We don't want any trouble with anyone. We don't hurt anyone. So, it's a very difficult thing for the owners," said Terrero.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Philadelphia police.