Search for missing 2-year-old girl last seen at Champion Park in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 2-year-old girl.

Diarraye Barry was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the 900 block of Tustin Street at Champion Park in the city's Fox Chase section.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink dress with white stars and a light brown jacket.

This picture was taken ten minutes before she disappeared.

It's believed she may be with someone she knows.

If you've seen her, you're asked to call police right away.

