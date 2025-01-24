Search underway for missing University of Pittsburgh medical student last seen walking his dog

The search for Luis Espinoza, a University of Pittsburgh medical student, is underway after he was last seen walking his dog.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Police are searching for a missing University of Pittsburgh medical student, who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Originally from New York, 30-year-old Luis Espinoza has been in Pennsylvania for the last five years.

He was last seen in the area of Pittsburgh's South Side Park around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

He's described as approximately 5'6, with shoulder-length black hair, of Mexican descent, with a septum piercing.

His sister, Jacquline Espinoza, says Luis speaks to his parents daily, but the last time they could reach him was Saturday.

"We're starting to feel like something is wrong at this point," Jacquline told WTAE.

After learning of Luis' disappearance, his father wasted no time jumping in his car to drive from New York to Pittsburgh in hopes of getting some answers for himself.

"Then he called the cops to do a wellness check to see if he was home. When the cops showed up to the apartment, which is about a mile away, they said that his front door was open," Jacquline said.

Family members learned that all of Luis's cards, cash and car keys are still in his home.

Neighbors also said his car hadn't been moved in three days.

The family called the university and learned Luis was not in class this week either.

A physical search then began at Side South Park where Luis was last seen on camera walking his Doberman on Monday morning.

"The camera catches him coming up with the dog," she said. "But, from here they can't see anything else. 30 minutes, 45 minutes later, his dog comes running out by himself."

The dog was found nearby, where it was picked up by animal control.

Jacquline says the dog's behavior seen on the surveillance video could be a clue in itself.

"To me, it was like the dog was trying to get help," she said.

The family even went to the park where Luis was last seen and brought the dog in hopes it would direct them to him.

"He just kept crying and he kept pulling over there, like toward that way," Jacqueline described. "He was crying and pulling."

It was an area that police and Luis's dad searched, but unfortunately found nothing.

But the family isn't losing hope.

"I was very, you know, I was crying and a mix of emotions. Right now, I'm just trying to figure it out you know," Jacqueline said. "At the end of the day, we have one goal and it's to find my brother. So, we're trying to like, you know, cover our emotions and just be strong and try to find him."

