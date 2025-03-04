Search underway after possible human remains found in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are investigating after possible human remains were found in Newark, Delaware.

Officials responded to the area of Red Mill Farms Tuesday, where they are conducting a terrain search along Capitol Trail, between Fairway Road and Polly Drummond Hill Road.

Officials said there will also be intermittent lane closure, so the public can expect delays in the area.

The scene is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the public, police say.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

