Security guard arrested following mass shooting at South Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar last weekend.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Police say 43-year-old Michael Welton, of Philadelphia, turned himself in to police on Friday.

Welton, according to police, was working as a security guard on the night of the shooting. He is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.

MORE | 8 people wounded in mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar

Welton is accused of firing into a crowd at 7 Elements on 11th Street and Washington Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say there was an argument outside the club that escalated into a physical altercation involving knives. At some point, Welton opened fire in an attempt to intervene, police said.

Welton was shot in the melee. Seven others were also injured in the shooting.

All victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators are close to making two more arrests.