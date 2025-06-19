Security guard shot while on the job in West Philadelphia; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An apartment building security guard was rushed into surgery after being shot while on the job in West Philadelphia.

The confrontation happened in front of the Walnut Park Apartments in the 6200 block of Walnut Street, just after midnight on Thursday.

They took him and his weapon into custody.

The security guard was not armed.

"We're getting information they were involved in an early altercation, possibly today but we're not certain what the altercation was about, but that's what possibly motivated tonight's shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The security guard is hospitalized in critical condition.

