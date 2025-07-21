Sen. John Fetterman introduces bill that would make refusal of cash payment illegal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman wants to make it illegal for businesses to refuse cash as payment.

He introduced the "Payment Choice Act" last week.

The legislation requires businesses to accept cash or provide a device that converts cash to a prepaid card without fees.

The bill would also allow businesses to refuse payments made with $50 bills or larger.

The City of Philadelphia banned cashless businesses back in 2019.

The decision was designed to protect people who do not have bank accounts or credit cards.