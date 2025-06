Senior singing group spreading joy by making 'Musical Memories' together in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group in Havertown is changing lives with music.

Seniors are taking part in a program called "Musical Memories".

It was originally started for people coping with dementia, but has expanded to any senior who enjoys singing and the joy it's spreading is infectious.

Action News Photojournalist Dan Sheridan has the full story in the video player above.