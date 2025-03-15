Seniors serve from their seats in 'Hands Up Volleyball' matches in Bucks County

When these seniors in Bucks County get together to play volleyball, there's two things to remember: sit down and hands up.

When these seniors in Bucks County get together to play volleyball, there's two things to remember: sit down and hands up.

When these seniors in Bucks County get together to play volleyball, there's two things to remember: sit down and hands up.

When these seniors in Bucks County get together to play volleyball, there's two things to remember: sit down and hands up.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In 2023, Audrey Jefferson introduced a special kind of sport to the Central Bucks Senior Activity Center.

She calls it, 'Hands Up Volleyball,' or 'Chair Volleyball.'

She first learned about it while living with her late husband in Oklahoma, who was a Native American. She recalls the Choctaw Nation hosting games for seniors to improve their physical and mental health.

Now, she has introduced it to seniors in Bucks County.

Her goal is to spread the sport far and wide to more senior activity centers and residential spaces.

Watch the video above to see how it works.

RELATED: 12-year-old donates footballs in honor of 'Saquon Barkley Day'