12-year-old donates footballs in honor of 'Saquon Barkley Day'

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jayden Edwards has collected dozens of footballs for a great cause. It was all inspired by his favorite player: Eagles Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley.

12-year-old Edwards has been a fan of Barkley since he saw him play in college. Since then, he's been a loyal follower of his career.

In 2018, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to commemorate March 14th as 'Saquon Barkley Day.'

Since 2020, Edwards has celebrated the holiday each year by making cakes and watching football videos.

But this year, he decided to celebrate with a charitable twist.

He rallied his community to help collect more than 170 footballs to donate to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading and Berks County.

While Edwards' donation drive has now completed, the Olivet Boys and Girls Club is continuing to accept a variety of donations.

