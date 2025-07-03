SEPTA to charge parking fees on holidays and weekends starting next week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA will begin charging commuters to park at its lots and garages every day.

Starting the week of July 7, the transit agency will charge riders to park on weekends and holidays.

Parking lots cost $2 per day, while garages cost $4 per day.

Parking fees that were suspended during the pandemic were phased back in starting last September.

The latest parking fees are part of the so-called "doomsday budget" that SEPTA's board passed last week, as the transit agency deals with a looming fiscal crisis.

SEPTA board members voted unanimously to pass 45% service cuts and a huge jump in fare prices to help cover a $213 million budget shortfall.

Riders will start seeing changes on August 24, when 20% of services will be cut. That includes eliminating 32 bus routes and ending all special services like the express trains after games.

The next big change will happen in September, with a 21.5% fare increase. The base fare goes up to 2.90.

Then, on January 1, riders will see another round of huge cuts: 5 Regional Rail routes eliminated, 18 more bus routes slashed, and a 9 p.m. curfew on all remaining services.

SEPTA is still hoping it can still avoid the cuts with money from Harrisburg.