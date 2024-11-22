A second fare increase could come in January.

SEPTA fares going up 7.5% next month | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA fares are about to go up on subways, trolleys and buses.

The 7.5% increase was approved Thursday by the board as the transit agency faces a massive budget deficit.

The fare hike will go into effect on December 1.

SEPTA is also planning a 20% reduction in service.

A second fare increase could come in January. Public hearings on that second proposal, a 21.5% increase, will begin next month.

SEPTA's last fare increase was in 2017. Planned fare increases in 2020 were deferred due to the pandemic.