Those who skip paying the fare could be hit with a $300 fine.

SEPTA kicks off new fare evasion enforcement blitz at Philadelphia's Huntingdon Station

SEPTA showed off how it's cracking down on fare jumpers Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

SEPTA showed off how it's cracking down on fare jumpers Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

SEPTA showed off how it's cracking down on fare jumpers Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

SEPTA showed off how it's cracking down on fare jumpers Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

PHILADELPHILADELPHIAPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA showed off how it's cracking down on fare jumpers Friday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

The transit agency kicked off its new fare evasion enforcement blitz at the Huntingdon Station.

They say the first line of defense is deterrence.

That means stepping up law enforcement presence, but it also means adding some physical barriers.

Those who skip paying the fare could be hit with a $300 fine.

Fare evasion costs SEPTA tens of millions of dollars every year.

