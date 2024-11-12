SEPTA officials said Tuesday the agency is facing a $240 million annual deficit.

SEPTA proposes major fare hikes and cuts in service as it faces budget shortfall

SEPTA officials hold a news conference on proposed service cuts and rate hikes on Nov. 12, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA says there could be major fare hikes and a dramatic cut in service next year as it approaches what the agency calls a "fiscal cliff."

If the proposals are approved, riders would pay anywhere from an additional $.40 for bus and metro and up to $2.25 more per ride on Regional Rail.

SEPTA released a chart showing how much of an increase is possible:

Meanwhile, SEPTA is proposing a 20% reduction in service in an effort to save money.

"Rail lines will be so infrequent they'll be useless to most of our customers," said SEPTA COO Scott Sauer.

While Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) supports a budget proposal that would provide SEPTA with an additional $161 million, state lawmakers never brought it up for a vote.

"We were promised a solution by the end of this legislative session. That did not happen," Sauer said.

The transit agency has also said the exhaustion of federal COVID relief funds is also contributing to the shortfall.

The proposed fare hikes and service cuts would generate $50 million in new revenue annually, SEPTA said, but that number could be lower if ridership levels drop.

"We increase the fares, we're going to lose riders. That's inevitable," said Sauer.

There will be public hearings on the proposed fare hikes and service cuts.

The first one will be on Dec. 13 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

SEPTA encourages riders to get involved and make their voices heard.

More details about the hearing are available here at SEPTA.org.

SEPTA Strike Threat and Leadership Change

All of this comes as SEPTA remains in contract negotiations with TWU Local 234. Union members have authorized a strike, but have not walked off the job as talks continue.

Bus, trolley and subway operators in Philadelphia have been working without a contract since last Thursday.

Wage increases remain a sticking point but SEPTA has said the budget contract has impacted negotiations.

Meanwhile, SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards will be stepping down on Nov. 29.

Sauer will serve as interim general manager until a permanent successor is chosen.