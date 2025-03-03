SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndale Line suspended after person struck, killed by train near Rosemont Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Regional Rail services have been temporarily suspended on the Paoli-Thorndale Line Monday morning after a person was struck and killed by a train.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the Rosemont Station in the unit block of Airdale Road in Bryn Mawr.

SEPTA officials said the person was on the tracks just east of the station when they were struck.

Inbound service is suspended until further notice as officials investigate the incident. Outbound services have resumed normal operations.

Residual delays are expected.