Parking fees were suspended in 2020 in an effort to attract customers back to the transit system, SEPTA said.

SEPTA to reinstate parking fees in phases starting in late September

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After four years of offering free parking, SEPTA said Tuesday it will reinstate parking fees starting next month.

The fees will be reintroduced in phases starting Sept. 23. The reinstatement schedule is posted at SEPTA.org.

The parking fees are:

-Surface Lots (96 SEPTA-owned locations): $2 per day, which is up from the previous cost of $1 per day.

-Garages (3 locations: Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown Transportation Center and Lansdale Station): $4 per day, which is up from the previous cost of $2 per day.

Parking at surface lots will remain free on weekends and major holidays.

SEPTA said it awarded a $12.3 million contract to Flowbird America to develop a "new, state-of-the-art parking system that will streamline fee collection and improve customer convenience."

SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said the fees will offset parking lot maintenance costs and generate revenue "in the midst of a funding crisis."

"We understand how increasing fees could impact riders, but we hope they will still see public transit as an overall value - saving time and money compared to driving a vehicle," Richards said.

You will be able to pay for parking fees by using the SEPTA Park app, kiosks, or via text message.

SEPTA said it will have 'ambassadors' on-site to answer questions.

Parking Enforcement Officers will read license plates using vehicle-mounted cameras, SEPTA said, and violations or warnings will be issued for illegally parked vehicles.

For more, visit SEPTA.org.

