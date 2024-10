SEPTA's Regional Rail conductor loves to keep Philadelphia moving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alberty Ramos is a 13-year employee of SEPTA who serves as a Regional Rail conductor on the Norristown Line.

Ramos and his family migrated here from the Dominican Republic in 2009.

He says he realized his rail career in Philadelphia was always meant to be.

Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has the story.