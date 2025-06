SEPTA train catches fire near Levittown Tullytown station in Bucks County

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train caught fire Tuesday morning near the Levittown Tullytown station.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. along Levittown Parkway in Bucks County.

Commuters reported that the train caught fire as it pulled into the station and passengers were immediately evacuated.

Fire crews are at the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.