SEPTA train goes up in flames in Delaware County; roughly 350 passengers evacuated

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train went up in flames on Thursday night in Delaware County.
It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.
The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire. An image shared with Action News showed smoke billowing out of the windows.
The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Service to Wilmington has been halted at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
