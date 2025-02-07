24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
SEPTA train goes up in flames in Delaware County; roughly 350 passengers evacuated

The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire

Friday, February 7, 2025 12:46AM
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train went up in flames on Thursday night in Delaware County.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park.

The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people from Philadelphia to Wilmington when it caught fire. An image shared with Action News showed smoke billowing out of the windows.

IMAGE: A SEPTA train en route to Wilmington, Del., went up in flames in Delaware County on Feb. 6, 2025.
The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Service to Wilmington has been halted at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

