SEPTA to test new green light pilot program, giving buses priority at intersections

SEPTA plans to test a new pilot program that will give buses more time to get through intersections.

SEPTA plans to test a new pilot program that will give buses more time to get through intersections.

SEPTA plans to test a new pilot program that will give buses more time to get through intersections.

SEPTA plans to test a new pilot program that will give buses more time to get through intersections.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA plans to test a new pilot program that will give buses more time to get through intersections.

It will use GPS technology, so when a bus approaches an intersection, it will be given priority by either getting a longer green light or a shorter red light.

SEPTA will test the tech at 20 intersections between Callowhill and South streets, and Broad and 6th streets later this year.

The hope is to improve the bus system's speed and reliability.