Service members and law enforcement were supported by 'The Heroes of Burlington County Car Show'

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Burlington County car show gave vehicle fanatics something to rev up their engines for.
Vehicles from the past and present stopped by to benefit organizations that support service members and local law enforcement.
Beneficiaries included the Burlington County Military Affairs Committee, a nonprofit that support members of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The event was put on by the Burlington Chevrolet.
For more information, check out the video above.