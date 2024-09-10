Child among several injured after rowhouse fire in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A child was among several people who were injured after a fire on Tuesday morning in Norristown, Montgomery County.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of a rowhouse-type home, with the fire focused near the rear of the structure, officials said.

Firefighters rescued five people from the building. Three of the occupants were taken to local hospitals, and one child was sent to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Their conditions were not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire spread to two houses on the block before it was brought under control.

(Note: Early reports from the scene indicated that seven people were injured, but officials updated that number on Tuesday afternoon).