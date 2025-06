Several SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section | Chopper 6 LIVE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are working to put out a blaze after several SEPTA buses caught fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Roberts Avenue in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police say as many as 20 buses are on fire at the Roberts Yard.

Thick, black smoke could be seen billowing in the air.

There has been no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.