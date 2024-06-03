Shannon Collins clicks camera for queer couples with niche photography business

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shannon Collins is an Abington-based photographer who works predominantly with queer couples shooting weddings and portrait sessions.
Collins identifies as non-binary and queer, as well as autistic and disabled - so they really understand the needs of the community they serve.
Collins finds ways to give back, like a program they founded two year-s ago to donate photo sessions to trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth in the Philadelphia area.
They also co-host a monthly meetup with Abington Township Public Library for virtual discussions among LGBTQ+ kids and allies.
Collins' brand values include fluidity, duality, and especially connection - which is what keeps them in demand in business, as well as in their own personal growth.
Collins posts educational resources and personal insights on their blogpost covering a wide range of issues of interest to the community.