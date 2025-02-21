Sheetz proposal new location in Montgomery County, near Wawa

The convenience chain Sheetz wants to build a new store and fueling center in Limerick Township

The convenience chain Sheetz wants to build a new store and fueling center in Limerick Township

The convenience chain Sheetz wants to build a new store and fueling center in Limerick Township

The convenience chain Sheetz wants to build a new store and fueling center in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The statewide battle between Wawa and Sheetz could be reaching a boiling point in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The convenience chain Sheetz wants to build a new store and fueling center in Limerick Township.

It would be located at the busy intersection of Ridge Pike and Swamp Pike, which is the same block as an existing Wawa.

This would be the Western Pennsylvania-based chain's first investment in a store in the greater Philadelphia area -- or Wawa territory.

Wawa did recently announce an expansion if its own into more parts of Central Pennsylvania, which has typically been Sheetz country.

